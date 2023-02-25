DeltaFi Trading Down 28.1% Over Last 7 Days (DELFI)

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. DeltaFi has a total market cap of $86.08 million and $14,207.67 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DeltaFi has traded 28.1% lower against the dollar. One DeltaFi token can now be purchased for about $0.0110 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeltaFi Token Profile

DeltaFi launched on April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. DeltaFi’s official website is www.deltafi.ai. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeltaFi is medium.com/deltafi.

DeltaFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeltaFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

