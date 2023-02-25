Dero (DERO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $76,877.09

Dero (DERO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 25th. One Dero coin can now be purchased for about $4.30 or 0.00018518 BTC on exchanges. Dero has a market cap of $57.27 million and $76,877.09 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dero has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,215.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $93.64 or 0.00403371 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00014365 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00091355 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.98 or 0.00646022 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.95 or 0.00576965 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004301 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.59 or 0.00179128 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,321,089 coins. Dero’s official website is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io.

Buying and Selling Dero

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

