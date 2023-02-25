Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give HSBC (LON:HSBA) a GBX 760 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 760 ($9.15) target price on HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HSBA has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 745 ($8.97) price target on HSBC in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 750 ($9.03) price objective on HSBC in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 770 ($9.27) price objective on HSBC in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 720 ($8.67).

LON:HSBA opened at GBX 635.70 ($7.66) on Wednesday. HSBC has a one year low of GBX 434.70 ($5.23) and a one year high of GBX 653.80 ($7.87). The stock has a market cap of £126.95 billion, a PE ratio of 1,297.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 578.33 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 525.70.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,489.80%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

