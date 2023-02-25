Dexterra Group (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) Cut to “Sector Perform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank cut shares of Dexterra Group (OTCMKTS:HZNOF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Dexterra Group from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Get Dexterra Group alerts:

Dexterra Group Stock Performance

HZNOF stock opened at $4.34 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.15. Dexterra Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $6.39.

Dexterra Group Company Profile

Dexterra Group, Inc engages in the provision of industrial, commercial, and residential products and services. It operates through the Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodation and Forestry. The Facilities Management segment includes activities relating to the operation and maintenance of property, buildings and infrastructure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dexterra Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dexterra Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.