dForce USD Price Up 4.7% Over Last 7 Days (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One dForce USD token can now be bought for about $1.03 or 0.00004446 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, dForce USD has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $172.07 million and approximately $10,090.97 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $93.61 or 0.00402922 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00028152 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00014348 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000829 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00017228 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000400 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 166,578,621 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99141292 USD and is down -0.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $10,537.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.