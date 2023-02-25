DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DISH. Citigroup cut their price objective on DISH Network from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on DISH Network from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on DISH Network from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on DISH Network from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on DISH Network in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.53.

DISH Network stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,280,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,111,291. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.40. DISH Network has a 52-week low of $12.55 and a 52-week high of $33.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.82.

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DISH Network will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DISH. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in DISH Network by 231.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,268,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,537 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in DISH Network by 3.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,723,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,282 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in DISH Network by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,957,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,775 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in DISH Network by 83.3% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,323,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,788,000 after acquiring an additional 597,587 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

