DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DISH. Citigroup cut their price objective on DISH Network from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on DISH Network from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on DISH Network from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on DISH Network from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on DISH Network in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.53.
DISH Network Stock Down 3.6 %
DISH Network stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,280,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,111,291. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.40. DISH Network has a 52-week low of $12.55 and a 52-week high of $33.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.82.
Institutional Trading of DISH Network
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DISH. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in DISH Network by 231.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,268,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,537 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in DISH Network by 3.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,723,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,282 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in DISH Network by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,957,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,775 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in DISH Network by 83.3% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,323,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,788,000 after acquiring an additional 597,587 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DISH Network Company Profile
DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DISH Network (DISH)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.