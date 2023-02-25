Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Earns Underperform Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

DSEY has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Diversey from $7.70 to $6.70 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a market perform rating and a $5.80 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Diversey from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Diversey from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Diversey from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diversey currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.14.

Shares of DSEY opened at $5.75 on Wednesday. Diversey has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $10.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSEY. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Diversey by 19,023.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,020,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004,574 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diversey by 144.7% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,577,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706,850 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Diversey by 491.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,544,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114,584 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diversey by 251.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,578,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,398 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in shares of Diversey by 55.4% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,667,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,192,000 after acquiring an additional 951,084 shares during the period. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

