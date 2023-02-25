DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $52.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DOCU. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DocuSign from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet cut shares of DocuSign from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on DocuSign from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.71.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DocuSign Stock Performance

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $59.14 on Tuesday. DocuSign has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $123.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of -89.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 882.95 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.15.

Insider Activity

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $645.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.07 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.86%. On average, equities analysts expect that DocuSign will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $8,097,200.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,225,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,512,327.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $8,597,086.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,524,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,143,110.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $8,097,200.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,225,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,512,327.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DocuSign

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in DocuSign by 963.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in DocuSign by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocuSign Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.