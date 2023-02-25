Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,830,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,883 shares during the period. Dollar General comprises approximately 0.5% of Macquarie Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $438,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Dollar General by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 769,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,512,000 after buying an additional 29,976 shares during the period. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives raised its holdings in Dollar General by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 82,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,669,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Dollar General by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 18,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Dollar General by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 77,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,517,000 after buying an additional 5,713 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on DG shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “focus list” rating and set a $242.00 price target (down from $289.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $276.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.13.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of DG stock traded down $2.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $214.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,213,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,305. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $47.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.34. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $183.25 and a 12-month high of $262.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.73.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 38.43%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Stories

