Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Lowered to $315.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZGet Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $315.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $429.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $370.92.

DPZ opened at $297.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $347.94 and its 200 day moving average is $354.06. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $297.00 and a 12-month high of $448.99.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.51. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total transaction of $85,870.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,581.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 209.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

