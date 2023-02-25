DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Price Target Raised to $77.00

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2023

DoorDash (NYSE:DASHGet Rating) had its price objective increased by DA Davidson from $60.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DASH. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $129.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.95.

DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of DASH opened at $55.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 1.46. DoorDash has a twelve month low of $41.37 and a twelve month high of $130.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.06.

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

In other news, insider Keith Yandell sold 10,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $769,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 213,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,955,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $2,570,335.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 353,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,318,208.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 10,997 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $769,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,955,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,433 shares of company stock worth $5,649,850. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoorDash

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 393.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 180,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,788,000 after purchasing an additional 143,500 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in DoorDash by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 394,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,251,000 after acquiring an additional 63,511 shares in the last quarter. CoreView Capital Management Ltd increased its position in DoorDash by 234.0% in the 4th quarter. CoreView Capital Management Ltd now owns 347,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,975,000 after acquiring an additional 243,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in DoorDash by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 128,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

