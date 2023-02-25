DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Price Target Raised to $77.00

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by DA Davidson from $60.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DASH. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $129.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.95.

Shares of DASH opened at $55.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 1.46. DoorDash has a twelve month low of $41.37 and a twelve month high of $130.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.06.

In other news, insider Keith Yandell sold 10,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $769,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 213,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,955,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $2,570,335.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 353,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,318,208.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 10,997 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $769,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,955,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,433 shares of company stock worth $5,649,850. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 393.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 180,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,788,000 after purchasing an additional 143,500 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in DoorDash by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 394,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,251,000 after acquiring an additional 63,511 shares in the last quarter. CoreView Capital Management Ltd increased its position in DoorDash by 234.0% in the 4th quarter. CoreView Capital Management Ltd now owns 347,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,975,000 after acquiring an additional 243,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in DoorDash by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 128,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

