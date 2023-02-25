DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target Raised to $26.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by JMP Securities from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DKNG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on DraftKings from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DraftKings from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on DraftKings from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on DraftKings from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on DraftKings from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.45.

DraftKings Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $18.19 on Tuesday. DraftKings has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $25.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.62 and its 200-day moving average is $15.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.88.

Insider Activity

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.10. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.08% and a negative net margin of 61.51%. The business had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share. DraftKings’s revenue was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 18,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $392,592.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,167.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jason Park sold 112,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $2,277,392.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 786,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,911,683.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 18,975 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $392,592.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,721 shares in the company, valued at $532,167.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 308,561 shares of company stock worth $6,004,872. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 136.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 136.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in DraftKings by 1,005.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

