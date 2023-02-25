DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target Raised to $28.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DKNG. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on DraftKings from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on DraftKings from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Cowen lowered their price objective on DraftKings from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on DraftKings from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on DraftKings from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.45.

DraftKings Stock Performance

Shares of DKNG opened at $18.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.88. DraftKings has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $25.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.62 and its 200-day moving average is $15.25.

Insider Transactions at DraftKings

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.29 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.08% and a negative net margin of 61.51%. The business’s revenue was up 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.80) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 177,011 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $3,334,887.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 600,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,305,394.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other DraftKings news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 177,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $3,334,887.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 600,074 shares in the company, valued at $11,305,394.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 112,575 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $2,277,392.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 786,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,911,683.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 308,561 shares of company stock valued at $6,004,872. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter worth about $306,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at about $387,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in DraftKings by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

