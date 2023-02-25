DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) PT Raised to $23.00 at Truist Financial

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $15.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of DraftKings from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DraftKings from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of DraftKings from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.45.

Shares of DKNG opened at $18.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.25. DraftKings has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $25.01.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.29 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 61.51% and a negative return on equity of 87.08%. DraftKings’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.80) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 177,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $3,334,887.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 600,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,305,394.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 177,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $3,334,887.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 600,074 shares in the company, valued at $11,305,394.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 112,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $2,277,392.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 786,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,911,683.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 308,561 shares of company stock worth $6,004,872 in the last ninety days. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 4.5% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 22,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in DraftKings by 3.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 306,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 8,938 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in DraftKings by 12.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 360,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after purchasing an additional 40,348 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in DraftKings by 23.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 89,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 17,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in DraftKings during the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

