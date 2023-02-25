Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Price Target Increased to C$17.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

DREUF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a C$17.50 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Monday, January 30th. CIBC increased their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.25 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Get Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DREUF opened at $10.99 on Tuesday. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.10.

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It provides investors the opportunity to invest in a Canadian focused, industrial real estate investment trust. The firm owns and manages a portfolio of light industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets across Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.