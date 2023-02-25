Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$18.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$18.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$18.25 to C$18.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$20.31.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of D.UN opened at C$16.43 on Tuesday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a twelve month low of C$14.48 and a twelve month high of C$30.53. The company has a market cap of C$753.81 million, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile

In other Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst news, Director Alistair Murray Sinclair sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.53, for a total transaction of C$612,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,259,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,927,031.94. 34.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

