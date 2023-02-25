Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Duke Royalty Stock Performance

LON:DUKE opened at GBX 34.25 ($0.41) on Tuesday. Duke Royalty has a 52 week low of GBX 27.25 ($0.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 43.50 ($0.52). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 34.23 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 33.19. The company has a quick ratio of 15.36, a current ratio of 15.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £143.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 489.29 and a beta of 1.31.

Duke Royalty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.96%. Duke Royalty’s payout ratio is 4,285.71%.

Duke Royalty Company Profile

Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.

