EAC (EAC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4,343.81

EAC (EAC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 25th. EAC has a market cap of $2.61 million and $4,343.81 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EAC token can currently be purchased for about $0.0087 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, EAC has traded down 38.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.77 or 0.00398762 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00014499 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000838 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00017337 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About EAC

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.00882126 USD and is down -8.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $4,934.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

