Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $151.13.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $138.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Materials

In other Eagle Materials news, CEO Michael Haack sold 18,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total transaction of $2,693,694.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,962,099.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Tony Thompson sold 2,803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $420,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 18,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total transaction of $2,693,694.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,962,099.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,992 shares of company stock valued at $6,427,728. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Stock Down 0.8 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Eagle Materials by 45.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 157.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 42.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 93.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Materials stock opened at $138.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.36. Eagle Materials has a one year low of $101.98 and a one year high of $152.15.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $511.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.95 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 38.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eagle Materials will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.64%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

