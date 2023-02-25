Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $151.13.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $138.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Materials
In other Eagle Materials news, CEO Michael Haack sold 18,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total transaction of $2,693,694.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,962,099.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Tony Thompson sold 2,803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $420,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 18,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total transaction of $2,693,694.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,962,099.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,992 shares of company stock valued at $6,427,728. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Eagle Materials
Eagle Materials Stock Down 0.8 %
Eagle Materials stock opened at $138.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.36. Eagle Materials has a one year low of $101.98 and a one year high of $152.15.
Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $511.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.95 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 38.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eagle Materials will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Eagle Materials Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.64%.
Eagle Materials Company Profile
Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.
