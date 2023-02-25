Eaton Vance Management Has $65.74 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,285,448 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 202,128 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $65,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newport Trust Co raised its position in AT&T by 2.0% during the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 203,165,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,116,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888,097 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in AT&T by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 76,189,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,596,938,000 after purchasing an additional 950,450 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in AT&T by 4.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,838,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,107,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,764 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 10.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,997,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 44.3% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 34,252,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $717,926,000 after buying an additional 10,508,871 shares in the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on T. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T opened at $19.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.15. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -93.28%.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.