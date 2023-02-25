Eaton Vance Management Has $68.18 Million Position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Eaton Vance Management lessened its position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 837,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 200,158 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 1.39% of Selective Insurance Group worth $68,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SIGI. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SIGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $88.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Insider Activity at Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group Trading Down 0.7 %

In related news, COO Brenda M. Hall sold 2,813 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $267,544.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 18,650 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,773,801.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John Burville sold 20,000 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $2,003,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,638,271.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,465 shares of company stock valued at $3,222,793 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

Shares of Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $99.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.81 and a 52 week high of $103.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.64.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $952.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

Selective Insurance Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

Featured Articles

