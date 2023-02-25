Eaton Vance Management Increases Position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,055,187 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 16,225 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in AAON were worth $56,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AAON by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,321,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $352,300,000 after acquiring an additional 22,951 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AAON by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,466,011 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,891,000 after purchasing an additional 33,557 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AAON by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,418,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,954,000 after purchasing an additional 28,237 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AAON by 4.2% in the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,113,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,997,000 after purchasing an additional 44,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in AAON by 8.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 649,098 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,545,000 after purchasing an additional 51,514 shares during the last quarter. 70.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $393,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,003,182.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 19.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AAON from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of AAON to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AAON presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAON opened at $81.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. AAON, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.50 and a 12 month high of $83.00.

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

