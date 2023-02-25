Eaton Vance Management Purchases 1,780 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,095,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.13% of Dominion Energy worth $75,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 486.1% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,364,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $716,299,000 after acquiring an additional 8,596,097 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 28.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,007,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,235,284,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156,960 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 22.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,008,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,437,229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291,401 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,624,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,800,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 359.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,281,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $57.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.29, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.29. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.24 and a 52-week high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 244.95%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on D shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

