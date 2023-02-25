Eaton Vance Management Purchases 5,918 Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Eaton Vance Management grew its position in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,034,526 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,918 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 1.37% of SouthState worth $81,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of SouthState by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 7,949 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SouthState by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 7,622 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SouthState by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of SouthState by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 6,065 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of SouthState during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ SSB opened at $81.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.92 and a 200-day moving average of $81.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.81. SouthState Co. has a 52 week low of $72.25 and a 52 week high of $91.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

SouthState Announces Dividend

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.16). SouthState had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 29.01%. The company had revenue of $459.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SouthState Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on SSB. Truist Financial cut their target price on SouthState from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on SouthState from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on SouthState from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 630 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $50,834.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,469.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SouthState news, Director John C. Pollok sold 3,730 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.75, for a total transaction of $304,927.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at $772,946.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 630 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total value of $50,834.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,854 shares in the company, valued at $2,005,469.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,536 shares of company stock valued at $5,900,024 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Company Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing, ATM processing, mortgage banking services, correspondent banking services and wealth management, and trust services.

Featured Articles

