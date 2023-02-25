Eaton Vance Management Purchases 761 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 499,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $72,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,273,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,066,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354,559 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Crown Castle by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,309,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,735,953,000 after purchasing an additional 560,147 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Crown Castle by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,543,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $933,334,000 after purchasing an additional 113,990 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Crown Castle by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,622,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $778,409,000 after purchasing an additional 144,756 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Crown Castle by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,076,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $752,573,000 after purchasing an additional 136,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CCI. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.36.

Crown Castle Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $131.16 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.71 and a 52-week high of $199.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.83). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.18%.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

See Also

