Eaton Vance Management Reduces Stake in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its position in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,597,885 shares of the software’s stock after selling 14,813 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 1.99% of Altair Engineering worth $70,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Altair Engineering by 750.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the software’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Altair Engineering by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the software’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Altair Engineering by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the software’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Altair Engineering by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,885 shares of the software’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.
In related news, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $726,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $1,695,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,067,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $726,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,803,000. 22.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of ALTR stock opened at $63.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.66. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.17 and a 1-year high of $68.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing, and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products, as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.
