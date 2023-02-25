Eaton Vance Management Reduces Stake in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its position in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,597,885 shares of the software’s stock after selling 14,813 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 1.99% of Altair Engineering worth $70,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Altair Engineering by 750.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the software’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Altair Engineering by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the software’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Altair Engineering by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the software’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Altair Engineering by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,885 shares of the software’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

Insider Activity at Altair Engineering

In related news, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $726,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $1,695,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,067,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $726,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,803,000. 22.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Altair Engineering Price Performance

Several research firms have commented on ALTR. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Altair Engineering from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital upped their target price on Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altair Engineering presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.83.

Shares of ALTR stock opened at $63.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.66. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.17 and a 1-year high of $68.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

About Altair Engineering

(Get Rating)

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing, and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products, as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.