Eaton Vance Management Trims Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 640,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 62,921 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.48% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $59,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,521,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,489,000 after buying an additional 247,271 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,763,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $162,813,000 after purchasing an additional 58,739 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,459,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,219,000 after purchasing an additional 317,646 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,253,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,750,000 after purchasing an additional 16,730 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 875,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,137,000 after purchasing an additional 48,122 shares during the period. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on BAH. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.90.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Down 0.2 %

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $95.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $75.50 and a 1-year high of $112.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 58.39%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

