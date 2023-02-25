ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAH) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $98.19

ECO Animal Health Group plc (LON:EAH – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 98.19 ($1.18) and traded as high as GBX 123.70 ($1.49). ECO Animal Health Group shares last traded at GBX 122 ($1.47), with a volume of 84,759 shares trading hands.

ECO Animal Health Group Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 98.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 101.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £86.34 million, a P/E ratio of 6,375.00 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Get ECO Animal Health Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at ECO Animal Health Group

In other ECO Animal Health Group news, insider David Hallas purchased 20,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of £19,986.12 ($24,068.06). In other news, insider Tracey James acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.08) per share, for a total transaction of £4,500 ($5,419.08). Also, insider David Hallas acquired 20,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.18) per share, with a total value of £19,986.12 ($24,068.06). 12.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ECO Animal Health Group Company Profile

ECO Animal Health Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, registers, and markets pharmaceutical products for animals worldwide. The company provides Aivlosin, a macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of enteric and respiratory diseases in pigs and poultry. It also offers generic drugs, such as Ecomectin, Ecoheart, Ecotraz, and Ecomintic, which are endectocides and other antiparasitics for the treatment and prevention of parasites, such as worms, ticks, mange, and lices in cattle, sheep, pigs, horses, and dogs; and Chlortetracycline and Oxytetracycline for treatment of bacterial infections in pigs, poultry, and cattle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ECO Animal Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECO Animal Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.