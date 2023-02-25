EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.75-9.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.0-12.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.73 billion. EMCOR Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.75-$9.50 EPS.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

EME stock traded up $3.40 on Friday, hitting $165.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 576,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,249. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.62. EMCOR Group has a 1 year low of $95.64 and a 1 year high of $169.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.35. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. EMCOR Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that EMCOR Group will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.34%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EME shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group

In related news, EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.62, for a total value of $374,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,961,638.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EMCOR Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EMCOR Group

(Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.