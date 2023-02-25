Emera (TSE:EMA) Given New C$56.00 Price Target at CIBC

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares raised their price target on Emera from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Emera from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. CSFB raised their price target on Emera from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Emera from C$72.00 to C$68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Emera from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Emera has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$60.00.

Emera stock opened at C$54.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$53.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$54.99. The stock has a market cap of C$14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.27. Emera has a 12-month low of C$48.63 and a 12-month high of C$65.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Emera’s payout ratio is presently 92.31%.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

