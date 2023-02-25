Encompass Health Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:EHC)

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st.

Encompass Health has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.9% per year over the last three years. Encompass Health has a payout ratio of 17.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Encompass Health to earn $3.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.0%.

Encompass Health Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EHC opened at $60.22 on Friday. Encompass Health has a 52 week low of $44.33 and a 52 week high of $74.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Transactions at Encompass Health

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Encompass Health

In other news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 17,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total value of $1,087,658.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,227,235.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Encompass Health during the first quarter worth $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.60.

Encompass Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

Featured Articles

