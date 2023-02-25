Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Acquired by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,231 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ET. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 31.2% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,210 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $12.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.77. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $9.15 and a twelve month high of $13.67.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $20.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 87.77%.

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

In related news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,048,305 shares in the company, valued at $12,579,660. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,339,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $17,398,780.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 56,917,875 shares in the company, valued at $739,363,196.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,048,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,579,660. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,424,398 shares of company stock worth $18,382,780 over the last ninety days. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ET. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

Energy Transfer Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Featured Articles

