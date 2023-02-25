EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target Cut to $155.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $155.59.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of EOG opened at $114.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.47. EOG Resources has a twelve month low of $92.16 and a twelve month high of $150.88.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 35.80% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 24.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $772,864.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,523,600.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $772,864.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,917 shares in the company, valued at $21,523,600.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EOG Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1,206.7% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 54.3% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 126.1% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.