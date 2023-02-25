ERC20 Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.37 Million (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 25th. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $10.37 million and approximately $49.60 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for $0.0092 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00010319 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00033091 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00042552 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00022558 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004341 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000172 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.20 or 0.00218968 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,927.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 (ERC20) is a token. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00922692 USD and is up 0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $202.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

