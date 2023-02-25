EVERTEC, Inc. (EVTC) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 27th

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

EVERTEC has a payout ratio of 7.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect EVERTEC to earn $2.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.6%.

EVERTEC Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of EVTC stock opened at $36.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.96. EVERTEC has a 1 year low of $30.17 and a 1 year high of $42.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). EVERTEC had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $161.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EVERTEC will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on EVTC. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on EVERTEC from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised EVERTEC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on EVERTEC from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EVERTEC

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in EVERTEC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in EVERTEC in the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of EVERTEC by 144.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. 97.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EVERTEC



EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Payment Services segment is involved in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

Further Reading

