Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target Raised to C$66.00 at ATB Capital

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by ATB Capital from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$61.00 to C$59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exchange Income has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$62.67.

Exchange Income Stock Performance

Shares of EIF opened at C$49.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.76. The stock has a market cap of C$2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$53.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$48.91. Exchange Income has a 12-month low of C$37.79 and a 12-month high of C$55.67.

Exchange Income Dividend Announcement

About Exchange Income

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.18%.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

