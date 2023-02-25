EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on EZPW. TheStreet upgraded shares of EZCORP from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of EZCORP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.
EZCORP Stock Performance
NASDAQ:EZPW opened at $8.88 on Tuesday. EZCORP has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.77. The firm has a market cap of $494.17 million, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.86.
EZCORP Company Profile
EZCORP, Inc engages in the provision of pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The firm’s geographical segments include U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The U.S. Pawn segment includes EZPAWN, Value Pawn and Jewelry, and other branded pawn operations in the United States.
