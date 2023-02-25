EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on EZPW. TheStreet upgraded shares of EZCORP from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of EZCORP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Get EZCORP alerts:

EZCORP Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EZPW opened at $8.88 on Tuesday. EZCORP has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.77. The firm has a market cap of $494.17 million, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

EZCORP Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of EZCORP by 128.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of EZCORP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of EZCORP by 2,053.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,307 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of EZCORP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in EZCORP by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,893 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

EZCORP, Inc engages in the provision of pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The firm’s geographical segments include U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The U.S. Pawn segment includes EZPAWN, Value Pawn and Jewelry, and other branded pawn operations in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.