Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Given New C$775.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$700.00 to C$775.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bankshares raised their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,100.00 to C$1,200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$995.00 to C$1,050.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Fairfax Financial from a market perform rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$800.00 to C$1,050.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Cormark lifted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$900.00 to C$1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$950.00 to C$1,050.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$1,045.83.

Fairfax Financial Price Performance

FFH opened at C$931.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$845.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$740.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.41, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Fairfax Financial has a 1 year low of C$569.62 and a 1 year high of C$942.42. The firm has a market cap of C$21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35 and a beta of 0.96.

Fairfax Financial Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Fairfax Financial

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th were given a dividend of $13.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 18th. This is a positive change from Fairfax Financial’s previous annual dividend of $12.78. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. Fairfax Financial’s payout ratio is currently 56.53%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jean Cloutier sold 75 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$782.61, for a total transaction of C$58,695.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,344 shares in the company, valued at C$1,051,827.84. In related news, Senior Officer Jean Cloutier sold 75 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$782.61, for a total transaction of C$58,695.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,344 shares in the company, valued at C$1,051,827.84. Also, Director F. Brian Bradstreet purchased 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$18.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$34,770. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

