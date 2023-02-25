Fast Retailing Stock Set to Split on Monday, February 27th (OTCMKTS:FRCOY)

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY – Get Rating) shares are going to split on the morning of Monday, February 27th. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, February 27th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, February 27th.
Fast Retailing Stock Performance
FRCOY opened at $58.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.00. Fast Retailing has a 12 month low of $43.47 and a 12 month high of $64.99.
Fast Retailing Company Profile
