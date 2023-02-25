Fast Retailing Stock Set to Split on Monday, February 27th (OTCMKTS:FRCOY)

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY – Get Rating) shares are going to split on the morning of Monday, February 27th. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, February 27th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, February 27th.

Fast Retailing Stock Performance

FRCOY opened at $58.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.00. Fast Retailing has a 12 month low of $43.47 and a 12 month high of $64.99.

Fast Retailing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. operates as a holding company that engages in the management of its group companies which centers in casual wear. It operates through the following segments: UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, GU, Global Brands, and Others. The UNIQLO Japan segment manages UNIQLO clothing business within the Japan.

