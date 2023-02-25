fastjet Plc (FJET.L) (LON:FJET) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.03

fastjet Plc (FJET.L) (LON:FJET – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00). fastjet Plc (FJET.L) shares last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00), with a volume of 55,603,588 shares.

fastjet Plc (FJET.L) Stock Up 7.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.03 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of £1.14 million and a PE ratio of -0.01.

fastjet Plc (FJET.L) Company Profile

fastjet Plc provides passenger airline services in Africa. The company was formerly known as Rubicon Diversified Investments Plc and changed its name to fastjet Plc in August 2012. fastjet Plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

