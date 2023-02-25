FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Bought by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management grew its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 520,487 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,360 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.20% of FedEx worth $77,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of FedEx by 121.9% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 10,430 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 24.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 435,728 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $64,693,000 after acquiring an additional 86,291 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 8.6% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 51,040 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $7,577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,033 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter worth about $122,633,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 3.5% in the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $225.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America raised shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $257.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.88.

FedEx Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $203.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $248.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.06.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $22.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.66 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.17%. On average, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,844.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Further Reading

