Fetch.ai (FET) Trading Down 2% Over Last Week

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for $0.43 or 0.00001835 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $348.17 million and $130.93 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00077456 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00055349 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000323 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00009860 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00026323 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003711 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

FET uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.