Fetch.ai Price Hits $0.43 on Top Exchanges (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $350.50 million and approximately $156.72 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for $0.43 or 0.00001857 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00078714 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00056355 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000325 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00009847 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00026888 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001095 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003774 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000258 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

