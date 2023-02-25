Fiduciary Trust Co. Grows Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 75,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,208,000 after buying an additional 6,542 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 135.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $8,531,000. Finally, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $2,800,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $95.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.68. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $92.48 and a one year high of $113.49.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.212 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

