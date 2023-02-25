Fiduciary Trust Co. Grows Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 64.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 90.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,018,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,968,548,000 after acquiring an additional 13,811,962 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,270.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,569,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,677,000 after buying an additional 2,382,202 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 159.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,818,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $390,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348,243 shares during the period. Johns Hopkins University purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,463,000. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,001.2% in the 3rd quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,283,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,035 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IEF opened at $95.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.68. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $92.48 and a 1-year high of $113.49.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.212 per share. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

