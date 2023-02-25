Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,630 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in HP were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in shares of HP by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,698,000 after buying an additional 413,491 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in HP by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 305,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $11,103,000 after acquiring an additional 97,178 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 1st quarter valued at $892,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of HP by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HP in the 1st quarter worth $309,000. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

HP Trading Down 1.1 %

HP stock opened at $29.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.51 and its 200-day moving average is $28.55. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.08 and a 12 month high of $41.47.

HP Dividend Announcement

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.68 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.09% and a negative return on equity of 181.32%. HP’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. HP’s payout ratio is 34.88%.

Insider Activity at HP

In other HP news, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 20,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $549,023.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,238.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $922,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,819,790.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 20,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $549,023.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,238.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 255,702 shares of company stock worth $7,371,337. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered HP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on HP from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.87.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

