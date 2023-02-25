Fiduciary Trust Co. Raises Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 280.0% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 450.0% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 286.0% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

EL stock opened at $242.72 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.47 and a 52 week high of $300.74. The company has a market cap of $86.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $257.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.23%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 6,831 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,912,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,300,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 6,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,912,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,300,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,864.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,511 shares of company stock worth $8,943,120 over the last quarter. 12.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.91.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

