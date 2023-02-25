First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. (FBPI) to Issue Dividend of $0.16 on March 15th

First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBPI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Sunday, February 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.
First Bancorp of Indiana Stock Performance
Shares of FBPI stock opened at $16.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.49. First Bancorp of Indiana has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00.
First Bancorp of Indiana Company Profile
