First Majestic Silver Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share by the mining company on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th.

First Majestic Silver has a dividend payout ratio of 4.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

First Majestic Silver Price Performance

NYSE AG traded down $0.82 on Friday, hitting $5.98. The stock had a trading volume of 14,712,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,480,597. First Majestic Silver has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.05 and a 200-day moving average of $8.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

First Majestic Silver ( NYSE:AG Get Rating ) (TSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The mining company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AG shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Majestic Silver

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 19,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 815,253 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,789,000 after acquiring an additional 6,189 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,055 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 224.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including the La Encantada Silver Mine, La Parrilla Silver Mine, San Martin Silver Mine, La Guitarra Silver Mine, Del Toro Silver Mine, Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine, and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

Further Reading

