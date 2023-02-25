First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Sold by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,842 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTCS. American Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter worth $27,468,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,512,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,546,000 after purchasing an additional 268,150 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter valued at $16,536,000. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 80.7% during the third quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 462,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,739,000 after purchasing an additional 206,679 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter valued at $12,977,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTCS opened at $72.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.04 and a 200 day moving average of $73.68. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $66.01 and a 1 year high of $79.36.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.292 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

